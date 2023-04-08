Satheesan seeks roll back of building permit fee

April 08, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing the State government of stealing from the public’s pockets through unjust increases in various fees and cess, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has sought the roll-back of the recent increase in building permit fees.

In a press statement on Saturday, he said the application fee for getting building permits from local bodies had been increased from ₹30 to as much as ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. The permit fee has also gone up.

He said that the government was attempting to pass on the financial burden due to its mismanagement and tardy tax collection to the public. Common people, who were still recovering from the after-effects of COVID-19, were being further burdened by the government. The increase in the cost of building materials had made it difficult for many to own a house of their own. The unjust increase in building permit fees had added to this, he said.