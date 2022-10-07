Opposition leader Satheesan visits Daya Bai at endosulfan protest site

He calls for a lasting solution to the health issues faced by endosulfan victims

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 18:41 IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan meets social activist Daya Bai, who is on an indefinite fast before the Secretariat seeking justice for endosulfan victims, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday visited social activist Daya Bai, who has been on a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat since October 2, demanding a lasting solution to the health issues faced by endosulfan victims of Kasaragod.

Mr. Satheesan said it was shameful that the State government has not called the activist for talks even six days after she started her protest. Kasaragod district does not have adequate medical facilities to take care of the needs of the endosulfan victims, he added.

The demands raised by Daya Bai include improved medical facilities in Kasaragod for the victims, care centres in all grama panchayats in the district, a special medical camp to identify all those who were affected by endosulfan and setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus. Ms. Bai was shifted to a hospital on Tuesday after her health worsened, but she resumed the agitation the next day after getting discharged. 

