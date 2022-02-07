Opposition leader Satheesan slams Kerala Governor, CM over Lokayukta ordinance

“This ordinance is going to be a green flag for widespread corruption,” says Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan

Kerala’s anti-corruption mechanism has been dismantled with Governor Arif Mohamed Khan signing the Kerala Lokayukta Amendment ordinance, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said on Monday. Accusing the Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of insulting the Legislative Assembly by clearing the ordinance days ahead of an Assembly session, he said that it was clear that the Governor and the State Government would arrive at such an understanding.

“This ordinance is going to be a green flag for widespread corruption. Now, the CM has nothing to fear about his own case pending before the Lokayukta. He has ensured that the Lokayukta would only bark and not bite. Mr. Vijayan will be remembered in history as the CM who presided over the dismantling of the anti-corruption mechanism in the State, paving the way for massive corruption,” said Mr. Satheesan.

He alleged that there seems to be a give and take between the Government and the Governor as the file regarding the appointment of a BJP leader to the Governor’s personal staff is pending at the CM’s desk. The Governor has also stopped speaking about the Kannur University issue, even as the Vice-Chancellor continues in his post.

“The Government has one fine day called the Lokayukta Act unconstitutional, although no court has till date made any such observation. In such a scenario, the Government has no right to make such claims. Even Kanam Rajendran has questioned the hurry to bring such an ordinance and has stuck to his stand today. We will explore ways to challenge this legally,” he said.