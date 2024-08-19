ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader blames government for sidetracking Hema Committee report

Published - August 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday accused the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Culture Saji Cherian of having sat on the Hema Committee report.

The government should explain why it failed to initiate legal and criminal proceedings based on the statements given by the women in the Malayalam film industry, who deposed before the committee, despite receiving the report nearly four-and-a-half years back in 2019, he said.

Terming the findings in the report as shocking and a blot on the State, he asked the government to launch an investigation without delay into the allegations of sexual assault and exploitation against women as revealed in the redacted version of the report released by the government on Monday. Who is the government shielding by not acting on such crucial revelations? he asked.

