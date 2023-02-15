HamberMenu
Opposition leader asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to come clean on cases involving Sivasankar

Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan said that the arrest of the former bureaucrat by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Life Mission bribery case has exposed what been hidden by the government and the Chief Minister

February 15, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan

Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must come clean on cases involving former principal secretary M. Sivasankar. He said that the arrest of the former bureaucrat by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Tuesday in connection with the Life Mission bribery case has begun to unravel the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

What has been hidden by the government and the chief minister is now being exposed, he told reporters in Aluva on Wednesday.

Also read | Sivasankar retires after an eventful career marked by success and setbacks

Mr. Satheesan described the bribery case as involving the highest percentage. Out of a total of ₹20 crore, ₹9.25 crore is alleged to have been paid as a bribe.

Mr. Satheesan also asked why the government and the Chief Minister are opposed to a CBI inquiry into the case. The State government is fighting a case in the Supreme Court to block a CBI inquiry into the bribery case just as one of the prime accused in the case is seeking an order against a CBI inquiry, he added.

