Opposition lays the ground for a stormy anti-government agitation over liquor policy

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) appeared to lay the ground for a tumultuous Assembly session in June by accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of soliciting bribes from bar owners to promulgate a “permissive liquor policy” to help them reap huge profits at a significant social and financial cost to breadwinners and their families.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded the resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyaz, whom he accused of being complicit in a corrupt plot to extend bar timings and lift the ban on the sale of liquor on the first of every month.

At a press conference in Kochi, Mr. Satheeshan alleged that the alluring scope of corruption, not public good or statecraft, informed LDF’s policymaking. In Kozhikode, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty demanded a judicial probe into the “corrupt scheme”.

The UDF has premised its impending anti-government agitation on a leaked voice note of a bar owners’ association office-bearer urging members to collect money to sway the government in favour of bar owners.

The association has since distanced itself from the message and denied any deceitful move to influence government policy.

Mr. Satheesan also alleged that Mr. Riyaz had jumped the gun, overstepped his ministerial jurisdiction and initiated a dialogue with bar hotel owners with “unnecessary haste”.

“The minutes of the meeting denied by Ministers have appeared in the public domain. Instead of ordering a police probe to trace the source of the leak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence,” he demanded.

Kerala has one of the highest per capita alcohol consumption rates in the country. Its liquor policy has always been a politically tumultuous and socially sensitive subject.

Walking a tightrope

The Church and Muslim social organisations, for instance, back an arguably puritanical liquor policy aimed at whittling alcohol availability, adding to the complexity of the issue and forcing successive governments to walk a tightrope.

The powerful social forces see red after reports emerged the LDF government contemplated opening bars in IT parks and watering down current liquor sales restrictions, including issuing more licenses.

‘Routine meeting’

Hardliners in the Congress leadership, chiefly V.M. Sudheeran, have pursued an uncompromising liquor policy, which led to the cancellations of hundreds of bar licenses during the Oommen Chandy government in 2016.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said media reports of the May 21 meeting of tourism stakeholders were misleading. She said it was a routine meeting of industry groupings of resorts, hotels, houseboats, and event management groups to promote Kerala tourism. It had no bearing on government policymaking and was not ordered by the Tourism Minister as widely alleged.

