GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Opposition lays the ground for a stormy anti-government agitation over liquor policy

The UDF has premised its impending anti-government agitation on a leaked voice note of a bar owners’ association office-bearer urging members to collect money to sway the government in favour of bar owners

Published - May 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) appeared to lay the ground for a tumultuous Assembly session in June by accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of soliciting bribes from bar owners to promulgate a “permissive liquor policy” to help them reap huge profits at a significant social and financial cost to breadwinners and their families.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded the resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyaz, whom he accused of being complicit in a corrupt plot to extend bar timings and lift the ban on the sale of liquor on the first of every month. 

At a press conference in Kochi, Mr. Satheeshan alleged that the alluring scope of corruption, not public good or statecraft, informed LDF’s policymaking. In Kozhikode, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty demanded a judicial probe into the “corrupt scheme”. 

The UDF has premised its impending anti-government agitation on a leaked voice note of a bar owners’ association office-bearer urging members to collect money to sway the government in favour of bar owners. 

The association has since distanced itself from the message and denied any deceitful move to influence government policy. 

Mr. Satheesan also alleged that Mr. Riyaz had jumped the gun, overstepped his ministerial jurisdiction and initiated a dialogue with bar hotel owners with “unnecessary haste”. 

“The minutes of the meeting denied by Ministers have appeared in the public domain. Instead of ordering a police probe to trace the source of the leak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence,” he demanded.  

Kerala has one of the highest per capita alcohol consumption rates in the country. Its liquor policy has always been a politically tumultuous and socially sensitive subject. 

Walking a tightrope

The Church and Muslim social organisations, for instance, back an arguably puritanical liquor policy aimed at whittling alcohol availability, adding to the complexity of the issue and forcing successive governments to walk a tightrope. 

The powerful social forces see red after reports emerged the LDF government contemplated opening bars in IT parks and watering down current liquor sales restrictions, including issuing more licenses. 

‘Routine meeting’

Hardliners in the Congress leadership, chiefly V.M. Sudheeran, have pursued an uncompromising liquor policy, which led to the cancellations of hundreds of bar licenses during the Oommen Chandy government in 2016.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said media reports of the May 21 meeting of tourism stakeholders were misleading. She said it was a routine meeting of industry groupings of resorts, hotels, houseboats, and event management groups to promote Kerala tourism. It had no bearing on government policymaking and was not ordered by the Tourism Minister as widely alleged. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.