Opposition disrupts Kerala Assembly over KIIFB, KIAL audit issue

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition on Tuesday disrupted Kerala Legislative Assembly proceedings after the Speaker denied them leave to table a motion to adjourn the pre-determined business of the House to discuss the “financial opaqueness and corruption” in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL).

The stand-off between the government and the UDF centred around the Opposition’s allegation that the government had repeatedly stonewalled attempts by the Comptroller and Auditor-General to examine the accounts of KIAL and KIIFB to hide their financial shenanigans.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) treated the public-funded entities as milch cows to bankroll its political programmes. The party feared that the proverbial skeletons in the cupboard would spill out if the CAG examined the accounts.

Speaker P. Sivaramakrishnan denied consent to Congress legislator V. D. Satheeshan to raise the issue as an adjournment motion on the ground that Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had dwelled in detail on the subject during the Question Hour.

Opposition members trooped into the well of the House, accusing the Speaker of batting for the government. They crowded around his dais, held a black banner aloft and raised slogans against the government.

The Opposition alleged Mr Ramakrishnan’s “visceral fear” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had compelled him to deprive the Opposition its inalienable right to hold the political executive to account.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister A. K. Balan said the government had complied with the demands of the CAG.

The Opposition’s motion lacked moral and legal ground.

Mr Isaac said the UDF thought it could hoodwink the public into thinking there was something dubious about KIIFB and KIAL accounts by repeating the “lie” that the government was apprehensive of a CAG audit.

The government had not restricted any review of the accounts by the constitutional authority and had nothing to conceal.

The UDF members refused to abandon their siege of the Speaker’s dais, prompting Mr Sivaramakrishnan to hurry through the day’s business.

Amidst the turmoil, the House passed two Bills by voice vote and without discussion — the Kerala Cooperative Hospital Complex, the Academy of Medical Sciences and Allied Institutions (Taking Over and Administration) Bill, 2019 and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It later adjourned for the day.