Opposition disrupts Assembly as Speaker’s olive branch fails to break deadlock

March 20, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government’s attempt to seek an accommodation with the Opposition in the Assembly seemed stalemated on Monday.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) disrupted the House proceedings for the fourth consecutive sitting since Wednesday last, stating that it would not allow legislative business until the government talked to the Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the UDF needed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that the ruling front would not undermine the inviolability of the Opposition’s right to move Rule 50 notices for adjournment debates on matters of public import. Mr. Satheesan set the withdrawal of cases registered against seven UDF legislators for Wednesday’s protest before the Speaker’s office as a precondition for any detente.

He accused Mr. Vijayan of borrowing a page from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s playbook. “Mr. Modi sent police to Rahul Gandhi’s residence. Following in Mr. Modi’s footsteps, Mr. Vijayan unleashed the police against Opposition legislators protesting to protect their legislative rights,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan dug his heels in on the Opposition’s demand that the Chair takes to task two ruling front legislators and the Watch and Ward officials who “manhandled” Opposition MLAs in front of the Speaker’s office during Wednesday’s pandemonium in the Assembly complex.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer attempted in vain to hold an olive branch to the Opposition by assuring in a ruling that he would uphold the Opposition’s rights, including the privilege to move Rule 50 notice on matters of “vital public importance”. He expressed contrition for the Chair’s inadvertent observation about Congress MLA Shafi Parambil’s winning prospects in the next Assembly polls by expunging the remark from legislative records. Mr. Shamseer agreed to ensure that Sabha TV, the Assembly’s official broadcaster, was non-partisan.

Mr. Satheesan appeared touched by Mr. Shamseer’s gesture and lauded the Speaker’s magnanimity. Nevertheless, he said the ruling needed more clarity. Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan still needed to retract his position that the government would vet the Opposition’s adjournment notices and rule on its admissibility. “The Chief Minister’s intractable position has rendered the Speaker’s ruling superfluous,” he said.

“The way to break the deadlock is for the government to initiate a parley with the Opposition. Slighting the UDF by denying its legislative rights and remaining oblivious to its demands would harden the impasse,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Earlier, UDF members raised banners and slogans and crowded the well of the House, forcing Mr. Shamsheer to hurry through the proceedings and adjourn the Assembly for the day.