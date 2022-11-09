Opposition demonstration over ‘nepotism’ in municipal postings roils city for the second day

BJP councilors stage a protest near Mayor Arya Rajendran’s office demanding her resignation, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition protests over Mayor Arya Rajendran’s alleged bid to use the political route for filling as many as 295 temporary vacancies in the Municipal Corporation roiled the city for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The opposition demonstrations revolved around a questionable letter purportedly written by Ms. Rajendran and allegedly addressed to the CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, detailing the vacancies and seeking a priority list from the party for appointments.

The corporation precincts and the road outside turned into a crowded and expansive protest venue as Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged separate but simultaneous protests against the mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstrations threw traffic out of gear on the arterial M.G. Road and impeded Corporation’s daily functioning.

The strike started early, with two KSU workers staging a black flag protest in front of the mayor’s private residence. Congress accused CPI(M) activists and police of assaulting the demonstrators.

BJP and Congress councilors and workers laid siege to the Corporation building to prevent Ms. Rajendran from entering her office. BJP councilors also protested in front of CPI(M) leader and Work Standing Committee Chairperson D. R. Anil’s office by lying on the floor.

The protests generated a high-voltage political theatre aired live by an array of television channels and riveted public attention for hours in the morning.

Ms. Rajendran and the CPI(M) have denied the allegations and sought a Crime Branch inquiry into the provenance of the “fake letter”.

The mayor reached the office under heavy police escort. Law enforcers and CPI(M) councilors threw a security ring around Ms. Rajendran and hurried her to the mayor’s chamber. BJP and Congress workers greeted her with jeers and anti-CPI(M) slogans.

They accused Ms. Rajendran of cowardice. The opposition said she had furtively dodged the protestors and entered the mayor’s chamber via the personal assistant’s office.

Soon, television images showed Ms. Rajendran cocooned by LDF councillors and conducting everyday corporation business as usual. She appeared nonchalant and cheerful.

The police later arrested Congress and BJP counsellors on the charge of unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and deterring public servants from discharging their official duty.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the mayor had lost credibility and should resign, or the people would rally themselves and eject her from office. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and BJP State president K. Surendran sought the mayor’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch commenced a preliminary inquiry into the provenance of the controversial letter. The agency would register a case only if the probe revealed a cognisable offence.