ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition councillors in Kochi Corporation allege lapses in dengue control measures

Published - September 12, 2024 12:28 am IST - KOCHI

The spike in cases has resulted in increased hospitalisations, and many patients are not able to secure admission for treatment. The civic body should initiate immediate control measures to check the rise in dengue cases, says Antony Kureethara, Opposition leader

The Hindu Bureau

UDF councillors protesting with placards during the Kochi Corporation Council meeting, accusing the civic body of failure in controlling the spread of dengue fever in the city. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Opposition councillors in the Kochi Corporation have blamed the ruling council for failure to control the rising number of dengue fever cases in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spike in cases has resulted in increased hospitalisations, and many patients are not able to secure admission for treatment. The civic body should initiate immediate control measures to check the rise in dengue cases, said Antony Kureethara, Opposition leader, in a communication.

The Opposition councillors alleged that the Corporation was yet to get two persons as promised for carrying out cleaning work in each ward. They accused the authorities of trying to project a view that there were only a few confirmed dengue cases in the city.

Mr. Kureethara said the Opposition would launch an agitation if control measures were not taken. He added that three deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in the district over the past one month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US