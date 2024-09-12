Opposition councillors in Kochi Corporation allege lapses in dengue control measures

Opposition councillors in the Kochi Corporation have blamed the ruling council for failure to control the rising number of dengue fever cases in the city.

The spike in cases has resulted in increased hospitalisations, and many patients are not able to secure admission for treatment. The civic body should initiate immediate control measures to check the rise in dengue cases, said Antony Kureethara, Opposition leader, in a communication.

The Opposition councillors alleged that the Corporation was yet to get two persons as promised for carrying out cleaning work in each ward. They accused the authorities of trying to project a view that there were only a few confirmed dengue cases in the city.

Mr. Kureethara said the Opposition would launch an agitation if control measures were not taken. He added that three deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in the district over the past one month.