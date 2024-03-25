GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition condemns move to reinstate suspended Veterinary college students

V.D. Satheesan, accused the vice chancellor of readmitting the students without seeking legal advice

March 25, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Opposition Leader V.D Satheesan. File.

Kerala Opposition Leader V.D Satheesan. File. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has condemned the alleged move by the Veterinary and Animal Sciences College at Pookode in Wayanad to reinstate 35 students the authorities had suspended following the suspected death by suicide of a second-year hosteller, J Siddharth, last month.

The opposition leader, V.D. Satheesan, accused the vice chancellor of readmitting the students without seeking legal advice.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr Satheesan termed the decision suspicious and said it would open the door to undermine the case against the Students Federation of India (SFI) accused of “killing” Siddarth.

Sidharth’s death, allegedly due to ragging and assault by SFI activists, has rendered the left student organisation vulnerable to Opposition criticism that it routinely used wanton violence, social shaming, public trials, smear campaigns, inquisitorial methods and intimidation to sustain its “stranglehold” on college campuses.

Watch | Kerala college tragedy: A student’s death and a political firestorm

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Bharatiya Janata Party had blamed SFI’s alleged cult of violence for the death.

The Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders had staged an indefinite fast before the Secretariat to press the opposition’s demand for a CBI enquiry. Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Sidharth’s family and agreed to their demand to transfer the sensational case to the CBI.

Mr Satheesan said the Congress would ensure that Sidharth got justice.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.