Opposition calls corpn budge unrealistic

March 25, 2022 21:13 IST

Ruling front hails document as creative, comprehensive

Kozhikode

Imaginative, depressing, entertaining, dream-like, hollow, unrealistic. These are some of the terms used by the Opposition councillors in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Council meeting on Friday to discuss the annual budget for 2022-23 presented by Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahmed on Thursday. The budget reminded councillor M.C. Sudhamani of the movie ‘Bahubali’, complete entertainment package, though without any substance. Councillor K. Nirmala called it “Old wine in new bottle” for the number of schemes that have appeared in the previous budgets too. Meanwhile, the ruling front councillors claimed that the budget was so fantastic that the Opposition councillors fell into a daze as they listened to the presentation.

The first day of budget discussion saw varying opinions on some of the flagship projects of the corporation besides criticism and often a pat on the back. BJP councillor Saritha Parayeri said that the budget was depressing as it contained only hollow promises that have been passed on from budget to budget over the past few years. Congress councillor Alphonsa Mathew questioned some of the allocations that did not match the actual expenses and pointed out the lack of attention to the major issues in her ward.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress councillor Kavita Arun questioned how the development of Eravathu Kunnu as a national park was possible when the corporation had not even made arrangements for power and water at the V.K. Krishna Menon Smrithi Vanam there and continued to call the budget unrealistic.

On the other hand, the councillors of the ruling front hailed the budget as creative and comprehensive, at the same time suggesting more projects that could be included. Some congratulated the Deputy Mayor for the flagship projects such as 'Azhak'.

Several councillors pointed out the need for more public toilets in several parts of the city. Councillor Issa Ahamed said that the necessity to include the pain and palliative sector in the budget allocations while V.Prasanna pointed out the need for a permanent theatre venue in the city. T. Suresh Kumar suggested the need of a timber museum at Kallai, a place known for its timber business for centuries.

K.Nirmala pointed out the need of a mobile physiotherapy unit for differently abled while Dr. P.N. Ajitha asked for more dialysis centres for the poor, de-addiction centres, upgradation of dispensaries, more Vayomithram clinics and creches. BJP councillor T. Rinish asked for creative intervention of the corporation to arrange better parking spaces in the city.

The discussion will conclude on Saturday with an answer to the suggestions by the Deputy Mayor.