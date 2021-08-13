Opposition boycotts Kerala Assembly, demands CM to ‘break his silence’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 August 2021 11:44 IST

Opposition members had launched protests as soon as the House convened for the Question Hour

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition boycotted the Assembly proceedings for the second day in a row, demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ''break his silence'' on the 'disclosures' against him in the UAE Consulate-linked gold smuggling case.

Outside, UDF MLAs went on to organise a ''wall against corruption,'' terming the decision to not discuss the charges against Mr. Vijayan inside the House as undemocratic.

The Opposition and the people of the State were anxiously waiting for the Chief Minister to explain, the Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said. He said that the Opposition had decided to take its protests outside the Assembly.

Opposition members had launched protests as soon as the House convened for the Question Hour at 9 a.m. on August 13. The denial of permission by Speaker M. B. Rajesh to move the adjournment motion on August 12, amounted to a violation of the precedents of the House, Mr. Satheesan said. There is an impropriety, he said, in the House convening without discussing the allegations against the Chief Minister.

Moreover, the procedures for denying leave in the Assembly to discuss topics that are sub judice are clearly laid out. ''This would mean that we would have to wait until a Court verdict is out to discuss topics,'' Mr. Satheesan pointed out.

Earlier, the protests had begun as soon as the House convened for the Question Hour and the Speaker invited Minister for SC/ST Welfare K. Radhakrishnan to reply to questions. UDF MLAs shouted slogans and displayed a banner demanding a clarification from the Chief Minister.

On his part, the Speaker explained that the matter had been disposed of on August 12 itself and urged the Opposition members not to disrupt the Question Hour. He also reminded them that banners are not permitted inside the House.

Some 20 minutes into the protests, Mr. Satheesan announced that the Opposition was boycotting the day's proceedings.

On August 12, the Opposition members had staged a mock sitting outside the Assembly after the Speaker denied them leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss the matter.