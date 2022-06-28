Opposition attempts to carry garbage to Thrissur Mayor’s chamber 

They allege entire city is stinking with rotten waste

The police stopping the Congress councillors of the Thrissur Corporation who attempted to enter the Mayor’s chamber carrying baskets with garage on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Alleging that the Thrissur city has turned into a huge garbage dumpyard, the Congress councillors of the Thrissur Corporation led by Opposition leader of the council Rajan Pallan attempted to carry baskets of garbage to the chamber of Mayor M.K. Varghese on Tuesday.

As the police stopped them at the entrance of the Corporation office building, they staged a sit-in there. A minor clash ensued between the protesting councillors and the police.

The Congress councillors reached the Corporation office by taking out a rally carrying garbage collected from Sakthan Nagar in pull carts and baskets. They later held a protest meeting at the entrance of the Corporation. Mr. Pallan inaugurated the meeting.

“Garbage has been heaped in every corner and streets of all the 55 divisions of the Corporation. Tonnes of rotten garbage have accumulated at Sakthan Nagar where thousands of people reach every day. It poses a serious health issue. The stink is unbearable,” said Mr. Pallan.

The LDF-led Corporation is spending crores of money every year in the name of waste management. It shows the inefficiency of the Corporation. There is huge corruption involved, he alleged.

The situation is worse during the monsoon. The stinking water oozing out of garbage heaps create slush pools on the roads. People have to walk through this. The Corporation is turning a blind eye to their sufferings, said the Opposition councillors .

The Opposition has threatened to conduct more rallies to the Mayor’s chamber with garbage if the Corporation fails to remove the waste immediately.