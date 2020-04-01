Opposition attacks salary challenge

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition on Wednesday crossed swords with the government over the ‘unilateral’ decision of the Cabinet to ‘appropriate a month's salary’ from State employees to augment the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) ‘purportedly’ to tide over the financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said: “The Chief Minister daily counsels people to be spartan during the lockdown. He wants to confiscate the salary of government staff. However, the Chief Minister has no qualms in sanctioning ₹2 crore at this juncture to hire a helicopter for VIP travel. There is a dichotomy between what this government sermonises and what it practices.”

Active politics seemed to resurface after a pause in the State with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran joining Mr. Chennithala in attacking the government on the salary issue. They said the government should create a separate account in the treasury for depositing contributions from the public to tide over the pandemic situation.

Mr. Ramachandran insisted that the government expropriate the wages of only those employees who had given a letter of consent.

The leaders faulted the government for not taking service organisations into confidence before deciding to make it obligatory for government employees to forfeit their wages under the "profoundly unpopular" nomenclature "salary challenge." Their assault on the government came shortly after two pro-Opposition service organisations moved the High Court against the government's "salary challenge."