Opposition appeals Governor not to give assent to Manikumar’s proposed appointment as SHRC chairperson

September 29, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V D. Satheesan on Friday set off another bout of sparring over the government’s move to appoint former Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar as chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

In an open appeal to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Mr Satheesan requested Raj Bhavan to deny assent to the proposed appointment.

Mr. Satheesan said a few of Mr. Manikumar’s decisions as Chief Justice had raised serious concerns about his ability to function impartially and fairly.

He said the SHRC chairperson’s post demanded high probity and political non-partisanship, mainly because the State often emerged as the defendant in most human rights violation cases.

(Earlier, Mr. Satheesan had questioned the propriety of the government giving an official farewell to Mr. Manikumar when he retired.)

Mr. Satheesan said the government had “implicitly revealed its intention to appoint the retired Chief Justice to the post of SHRC through unusual decisions involving him long before the selection process began”.

Mr. Satheesan said the government only proposed Mr. Manikumar’s name, rendering the Selection Committee redundant. He termed the decision “unilateral, undemocratic and mysterious”.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had taken exception to Mr. Manikumar’s approach to a series of public interest litigations he had filed as Leader of the Opposition during the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government.

It included a plea to order an anti-corruption investigation into the Sprinkler deal. Mr. Chennithala contended that the government had allowed a big data firm connected to big pharma company to crunch the personal health data of Keralites under the pretext of attempting to predict the COVID-19 spread pattern.

Moreover, the Congress felt that Mr. Manikumar had accorded a set of political victories to successive Left Democratic Front (LDF) governments by allegedly sitting on PIL’s filed by the Opposition.

Last Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Mr. Khan for delaying gubernatorial assent to Mr. Manikumar’s appointment.

He also slammed the Opposition for viewing a retired justice through a jaundiced eye simply because they disagreed with a few of his decrees.

In the same breath, Mr Vijayan had also criticised Mr. Khan for withholding assent to several crucial Bills, notably amendments to the Lok Ayukta and University Acts.

He had also reminded the Opposition that Congress had a storied history of resisting unilateral and anti-democratic gubernatorial authority.

