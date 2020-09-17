Opposition activists clash with police again in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

17 September 2020 20:13 IST

Capital witnesses a series of protests against Jaleel on Thursday

There appeared to be no let-up in sight for mass demonstrations in the State capital as activists of the Opposition parties clashed with the police yet again on Thursday. Violent protests continued for the sixth day on the trot, even as the capital district touched unprecedented heights in fresh COVID-19 cases.

Security has remained on a heightened level in the Secretariat ever since the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel last week had triggered violent protests. The Secretariat Annexe 1 building had also witnessed a security breach after some Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists forced their way into the premises.

The City police have also strengthened security outside the CPI(M)’s State headquarters AKG Centre. Around 25 police personnel have been stationed in the area anticipating protests.

While the police had to use water cannons to disperse agitators, the demonstrations on Thursday remained largely under control unlike what had happened on the previous days.

While a joint demonstration taken out by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha activists was the first among the series, Indian Union Muslim League’s youth outfit, Youth League, also took out a protest march.

Four Youth Congress activists were injured as they clashed with the police later. Following a protest meet led by Shafi Parambil, MLA, the agitators attempted to topple the barricade. This led to the police spraying water on the protesters and later caning them.

Protest against Union Minister

The Youth Congress agitation took an interesting turn with the organisation training its focus on Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan along with Dr. Jaleel in the gold-smuggling case. They were both burnt in effigies during the demonstration.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its district president V.V. Rajesh took out a march in the evening.