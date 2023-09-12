HamberMenu
Opposition accuses ruling front of disrespecting Speaker

September 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the ruling benches for overstepping Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s entreaties to maintain order in the Assembly on Tuesday. The treasury benches had loudly disputed the Opposition claim that the administration suspended a veterinary department contract employee for speaking fondly of the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Ruling front members, including Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani, refuted the Opposition’s claim, leading to a brief across-the-aisle shouting match in the House.

