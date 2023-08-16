ADVERTISEMENT

Opportunistic politics to appease NSS ahead of Puthuppally bypoll: Satheesan

August 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan saw “opportunistic politics” in the government’s purported move to withdraw cases against Nair Service Society (NSS) workers who took out a prayer procession to protest against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s comment on science and belief. Mr. Satheesan said on Wednesday that the “sly move” lacked sincerity and was aimed at appeasing the NSS ahead of the Puthuppally bypoll. If the government was earnest, it should withdraw cases registered against those who participated in the Sabarimala faith protection and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitations. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had gone back on his word in the Assembly that the police would withdraw the cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US