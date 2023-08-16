Opportunistic politics to appease NSS ahead of Puthuppally bypoll: Satheesan

August 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan saw “opportunistic politics” in the government’s purported move to withdraw cases against Nair Service Society (NSS) workers who took out a prayer procession to protest against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s comment on science and belief. Mr. Satheesan said on Wednesday that the “sly move” lacked sincerity and was aimed at appeasing the NSS ahead of the Puthuppally bypoll. If the government was earnest, it should withdraw cases registered against those who participated in the Sabarimala faith protection and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitations. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had gone back on his word in the Assembly that the police would withdraw the cases.

