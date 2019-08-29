Oppn. will be proactive: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, MP, on Thursday said the Opposition in the State would play a creative role to prod the government for relief activities in flood-affected areas.

Addressing a meeting convened to review flood-relief activities in the Eranad Assembly constituency at Areekode on Thursday, he said the Opposition should reach out to the flood affected pro-actively if the government failed. The government cannot turn a blind eye to the demands of the people of the Wayanad constituency. “The UDF [United Democratic Front] will come to power once again in the next Assembly election. We will make sincere efforts to convert Wayanad into a major tourism destination in the country,” he said.

Congress members of local bodies and Congress leaders of the Ernad constituency attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Mr. Gandhi left for Mambad where he visited flood-affected areas at Odayikkal.

He also attended a review meeting of people’s representatives in the Vandur Assembly segment.

On Friday, Mr. Gandhi will visit flood-affected areas in Pothukal grama panchayat of Nilambur.

He will visit relief camps near the Kavalappara landslip spot and also Pathar, where a town was washed away in flash floods triggered by multiple landslips. Mr. Gandhi will return to Delhi from the Karipur airport at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Concludes Wayanad visit

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi concluded his visit of Wayanad district by visiting flood-hit areas in Vythiri taluk and hearing the grievances of the public. Villagers from Kurichyarmala, near Pozhuthana, said close to 300 houses had been destroyed in a landslip in the area. Besides many farmers had lost their crops.

Mr. Gandhi said he would put pressure on the Central and State governments to expedite measures to provide fair compensation for their loss and rehabilitation.