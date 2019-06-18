Oppn. walks out over price rise

Members of the Opposition walked out of the Assembly on Monday accusing the government of failing to rein in the prices of essential commodities through effective market intervention.

M. Vincent who gave notice for an adjournment motion said that the market intervention strategy was flawed and legions of people who were affected by the flood and the monsoon were reeling under the price rise. The Supplyco outlets did not have sufficient stock to meet the requirements of the public, and the government was turning a blind eye to their plight, he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman said that the prices of 13 essential commodities being sold through the Supplyco outlets had not been revised during the past three years. Rice, pulses and vegetables were being sold at affordable prices. The market intervention strategy had proved to be fruitful in controlling the prices.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar too said that the Horticorp was rendering an efficient service in controlling vegetable prices.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, quoting The Hindu report ‘Residents weary of soaring vegetable prices,’ said that the government failed in arresting the prices.

Based on the explanation of the Ministers, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied notice for the motion and the Opposition walked out in protest.