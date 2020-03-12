Kerala

Oppn. walks out over Governor’s report

Charges against Minister K.T. Jaleel

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday stormed out of the Assembly accusing Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan of pandering to the vested interests of the government by disallowing a discussion on charges of maladministration levelled against Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel by Chancellor of Universities and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan had provoked UDF legislators by denying Congress MLA Roji. M. John leave to introduce a motion that sought to adjourn the routine business of the House to discuss Mr. Khan's “damning indictment” of Dr. Jaleel’s record in office.

In his petition moved under Rule 50, Mr. John told the Chair that the Chancellor, in a t report, had said the adalat conducted by Dr. Jaleel to award extra marks to academically trailing students was a brazen violation of the rules of Kerala Technological University.

