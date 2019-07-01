Oppn walks out alleging cover-up in Rajkumar case

The Opposition on Monday walked out of the Assembly damning the State police for its “deceitful attempts” to shift the responsibility for the custodial death of financier Rajkumar, 49, to depositors who he had allegedly cheated.

Congress legislator V.D. Satheeshan, who moved a motion to prorogue routine business to discuss the matter, said the Idukki police, as an afterthought, had on June 28 booked the people who had apprehended Rajkumar and turned him over to law enforcers unmolested.

Loose ends

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was parroting the same set of lies his officers had told him. The police narrative about the incident was full of holes. There was a discrepancy of three days between the day Rajkumar was detained (June 12) and the date (June 15) the Nedukandam police had recorded his arrest. He died on June 21 at the Peerumade taluk hospital.

The police had tortured Rajkumar as part of their “treasure hunt” to retrieve the money he had allegedly secreted away. Rajkumar, an indigent person, was a front for CPI(M) leader Gopalakrishnan who headed the Pattom Colony Cooperative Bank, Mr. Satheeshan said.

He briefly ran Haritha Finance, which required people to deposit ₹1000 in the bank, to avail themselves of a loan of up to ₹1 lakh. A DySP who had a reputation for corruption and cover-ups headed the Crime Branch (CB) investigation into Rajkumar's death, Mr Satheeshan said.

CM’s warnining

Mr. Vijayan said district SPs could not escape the responsibility for custodial deaths in their jurisdiction. “Such persons would not be in service. Supervisory officers should know the status of persons in custody and prevent illegal detention if any,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala scoffed at Mr. Vijayan’s claim and pointed out that the Chief Minister had reinstated with promotion A. V. George, who headed Ernakulam police when a rogue force, Rural Tigers, tortured and killed an innocent person, Sreejith, in Varappuzha in 2018.

Mr. Chennithala also slammed the action of the magistrate who remanded a “dying” Rajkumar to custody “heartlessly”. He demanded a judicial investigation by a sitting judge.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan found Mr. Vijayan's statement satisfactory and disallowed the adjournment motion.