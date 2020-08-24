Oppn. seeks removal of Speaker

Over his alleged links with accused in gold smuggling case

The Opposition targeted Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan in the Assembly on Monday, demanding his removal over his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, an accused in gold-smuggling case. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also accused the Speaker of denying Manjeri MLA M. Ummer his right to table a motion to remove him from office.

Soon after Congress legislator V.D. Satheesan tabled his no-confidence motion against the government, Mr. Chennithala demanded that the motion against the Speaker be included on the list of business.

Levelling allegations against the Speaker, he accused him of having close relations with the accused and colluding with nefarious elements to work against the nation’s interests.

‘Vacate office’

“You have failed to uphold the dignity of your chair. You must either vacate office or step aside at least until the end of the proceedings,” he demanded.

Mr. Chennithala also questioned the propriety behind “curtailing the passage” of the motion citing insufficient notice period.

“Following the decision adopted by the Cabinet to convene the House, the notification for the same was issued only on August 14. The rules of procedure and conduct of business that mandated 15 days’ notice for summoning a session was seemingly overlooked in this case. However, the same stance was not applied for the motion to remove the Speaker,” he said.

The resolution to remove the Speaker can be taken up only after 14 days from the date of receipt of notice of the resolution, according to the prescribed rules.

Explaining the circumstances behind convening the House, Law Minister A.K. Balan said the decision was taken following a discussion Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had with Mr. Chennithala on August 12.

Refusing to delve into the allegations levelled at him, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said he would strive to preserve the right of each legislator. “However, I am duty bound to function within the ambit of the Constitution,” he added.