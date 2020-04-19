Oppn. raking up unnecessary controversy: Vijayaraghavan

By raising unnecessary controversies such as the Sprinklr issue, the Opposition is trying to make political gain when the State is waging a war against COVID-19 pandemic, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan has said.

The Opposition, by criticising the government and the Chief Minister, who has been waging a successful battle against the pandemic, was demeaning the State and its people, Mr. Vijayaraghavan told reporters here on Sunday .

“The Opposition is not interested in people’s welfare. They are raising unnecessary controversies to make political gain by seeking the Chief Minister’s resignation,” he said.

“The entire world is admiring the excellent work done by the State in controlling the pandemic. The State is also successful in uniting people in the war against COVID-19,’’ he said.

“But the Opposition is intolerant towards the successful model of the State. They are not able to tolerate the way the LDF managed to build the people’s unity against epidemics such as Nipah and COVID-19 and the natural disasters such as floods and Ockhi,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan said.

The Opposition is dragging even the family of the Chief Minster into the controversy. They should not forget about the last period of the UDF rule, which was rocked by the solar controversy. Even at the peak of the controversy, the family of UDF leaders were not brought into the issue.

“People will realise the intolerance of the Opposition and will reject their cheap allegations. Sprinklr deal was part of an effort to utilise the state-of-the-art technology available in the world. There is no corruption or leakage of data. The Chief Minster and the IT Secretary have explained about it,” he said.

The people should understand the political strategy of the Opposition and cooperate with the government, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said.