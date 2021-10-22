Oppn. protests in Thrissur Corporation for solving garbage issue

Opposition councillors in the Thrissur city Corporation staged a sit-in in the well of the council hall on Friday demanding that urgent steps be taken to remove the rotting garbage mounds at Sakthan Nagar.

“The Corporation is not taking any steps to remove the stinking garbage heaps. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is a total failure in handling the garbage issue. The waste management plants and biogas units, started at the time of the United Democratic Front (UDF), have been left useless without proper maintenance,” said Opposition leader Rajan K. Pallan.

For vigilance probe

The Opposition demanded a vigilance investigation into the alleged corruption by the LDF in the past five years in the name of waste management.

The Opposition alleged corruption in the tender procedures for the comfort station in Sakthan Nagar. However, Mayor M.K. Varghese rejected the demand of the Opposition for re-tendering.

The Opposition councillors started a sit-in in protest against the disruption in drinking water distribution and the pathetic condition of the city roads.

They carried banners with photos of pothole-ridden roads. The pathetic condition of the roads has been leading to many accidents, said the Opposition.