Oppn. forces adjournment of House

Members of the Opposition forced an adjournment of the Assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in protest against the failure of the police in effectively probing the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Izhak at Tanur in Malappuram.

Deputy leader of the Opposition M.K. Muneer, who gave notice for an adjournment motion, accused the CPI(M) of disrupting peace in the State and said that the party was in the dock for a number of political murders.

Though the onus for maintaining peace was vested with the government and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), neither the government nor the CPI(M) did not seem to be concerned about maintaining peace. He raised suspicion about the presence of CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan at Tanur almost a week before the murder. Mr. Muneer demanded the constitution of a special investigation team for probing the case and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of refusing to admit that the murder accused were CPI(M) workers.

Replying to the notice, Mr. Vijayan said that personal rivalry was the reason for the murder and the police had arrested three accused in the case. As per the National Crime Records Bureau report, Kerala was one of the State that reported lowest number of caste and communal clashes. Probe into the case was progressing in the right direction, he said.

The government would not encourage such incidents. All parties should come forward to end such untoward incidents. The spirit of peace talks held after such incidents should be honoured, he said.

Mr. Vijayan agreed to form an SIT for the probe. Based on the Chief Minister’s explanation, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied notice for the motion. Opposition members then trooped to the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings by raising slogans.

The Speaker then completed the business for the day in haste and adjourned the House.