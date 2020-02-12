Oppn. fanning panic over Census: CM

Reiterating the government’s stance against the preparation of the National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Opposition of whipping up panic over the Census exercise. He has dismissed United Democratic Front allegations that the government intends to establish detention centres.

“In fact, it was Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who was the then Home Minister who signed and forwarded a file to the Social Justice Department on December 18, 2015 for setting up detention centres,” Mr. Vijayan said, responding to questions raised by Congress members A.P. Anil Kumar, P.T. Thomas, and Sunny Joseph in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The claim was soon countered by Mr. Chennithala, who maintained that the endeavour was intended to establish facilities to lodge foreigners whose visas were found to have expired during their stay in the State.

Mr. Vijayan informed the House that the government would go ahead with the Census, but refrain from facilitating enumeration for the National Population Register. The government had, through the Chief Secretary, conveyed to the Centre its objections in carrying out the task. He added that the government would work to create awareness among the public and allay concerns regarding the Census.