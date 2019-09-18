Oppn. confronts govt. on audit of companies

The Opposition United Democratic Front on Tuesday confronted the government on the issue of audit of government companies by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and attributed corruption and nepotism to its decision not to refer the audit of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and Kannur International Airports Ltd to the constitutional body.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who raised charges against the government at a press conference here, dashed off a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking his intervention to ensure a comprehensive audit of the accounts of KIIFB and KIAL.

He drew the Governor’s attention to the frivolous grounds for keeping KIIFB and KIAL, both special purpose vehicles substantially funded by the government, out of the purview of CAG audit. Mr. Chennithala pointed out the CAG’s correspondence with the government related to the audit of KIIFB accounts, invoking Section 20 (2) of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (Duties, Powers, and Conditions of Services) Act. He highlighted the allegations regarding the functioning of KIIFB and the KIAL over the years.

The Governor informed Mr. Chennithala that he would get the matter examined.