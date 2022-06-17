Oppn. charges regarding Loka Kerala Sabha disheartening: Yusuff Ali

He also slams ‘misinformation’ campaign against biennial event

Speaker M.B. Rajesh, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, John Brittas, MP, Ravi Pillai, M.A Yusuff Ali and Azad Mooppan during the inauguration of the third Loka Kerala Sabha in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

NoRKA Roots Vice Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali has criticised the Opposition’s boycott of the third Loka Kerala Sabha.

He also slammed the ‘misinformation’ campaign against the biennial event which, he said, would lay the path for Kerala’s progress by harnessing the sizeable expertise and resources of the Keralite diaspora.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, both of who were invited for the opening session, chose to abstain over the ongoing controversy relating to the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) had also decried the government’s purported refusal to divulge information on the previous two editions of the conclave.

Addressing delegates of the Loka Kerala Sabha, Mr. Ali called for unity among all political parties to address the issues faced by non-resident Keralites (NoRKs). Expressing annoyance at alleged attempts to drag the event into a controversy, he insisted the conclave must not be seen as a splurge.

“The government cannot be accused of extravagance for providing the delegates accommodation and food. We have never hesitated in hosting political leaders abroad. It is disheartening to be accused of binging at the government’s expense,” he said.

Mr. Ali also called for formulating an investment protection framework to boost non-resident Indian (NRI) investments.

The Opposition’s move also drew rebuke of Speaker M.B. Rajesh, who hailed the Keralite diaspora for their immense contributions towards the State’s development. He also highlighted the assistance rendered by the section during the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic that had severely affected Kerala.