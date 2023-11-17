Oppn. alleges corruption in Amrut project, demands resignation of Mayor

November 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thrissur

Alleging corruption in laying pipes under the Amrut project in Thrissur city, the Congress has demanded resignation of Corporation Mayor M.K. Varghese.

“As Corporation secretary R. Rahesh Kumar sent a letter to the government about the corruption in the project, a detailed investigation should be taken out in the issue,” Opposition leader Rajan J. Pallan said here on Friday.

He demanded to register criminal cases against the LDF councillors and officers, who threatened the Corporation secretary with dire consequences.

“This may be the first of such incidents in which a Corporation secretary lodged a petition with the police against the corporation leadership seeking protection for his life and property. It is a shame for the cultural capital. The Congress will lead agitation in and out of the corporation council demanding resignation of the Mayor, ” Mr. Pallan said.

The Congress councillors entered the Mayor chamber and spread black cloth on his chair. Mayor was not present in the chamber.

