Oppn. accuses govt. of trampling on media freedom, CM says nobody is above law

March 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) walked out of the Assembly on Monday accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “giving into the authoritarian instincts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” by criminalising independent news reporting, nudging the Students Federation of India (SFI) to disrupt newsroom operations and misusing the law enforcement to rein in critical coverage of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The sparring between the treasury and Opposition benches over Press freedom broke out during Zero Hour when Congress legislator P. C. Vishnunath sought leave of the House for an adjournment debate on the SFI’s “trespass” on Asianet news television channel’s Kochi office last week.

Sunday’s police inspection of the Asianet News Kozhikode bureau based on a “fake news video falsely portraying a minor girl as a victim of drug-impaired sexual abuse” complaint by Left independent legislator P.V. Anwar formed the debate’s immediate setting.

Mr. Vishnunath compared the police action to the I-T department’s raid on BBC’s Mumbai office after the channel aired a documentary portraying Mr. Modi in an unflattering light.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there was no equivalence between both incidents. The government was not a party in the case against Asianet News. A few had conspired to use a child as a puppet in a news broadcast to push their misleading and public anxiety-inducing false propaganda that the drug mafia had tightened their grip on government schools. A police investigation concluded that the channel had made similar misleading claims in 2022 by portraying a girl in school uniform as a sexually abused carrier for the drug mafia, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that the channel aired the same “disproved” script in the latest instance using a different child as a prop. The Supreme Court banned the publication of even blurred or morphed images of victims. Indian Union Muslim League’s Kannur district committee condemned the “fake broadcast”, stating it imperilled the child and violated her rights. “The law does not discriminate between journalists and others. No one is above the law,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the news channel’s shocking expose’ of CPI(M)‘s “criminal nexus” and the government’s wrongdoings had made Asianet News a target.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied leave for the Opposition motion.