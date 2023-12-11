Ophthalmology meet sheds light on advancements in vision care

December 11, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - KANNUR

In an effort to advance eye care and discuss the impact of the National Programme for Control of Blindness in India, the Ophthalmic Society of Kannur, Comtrust Eye Hospital, Thalassery, and the Indian Medical Association, Thalassery chapter, organised a State-level conference, ‘MediFineInsight’, under the auspices of the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons, at Thalassery on Sunday.

The conference, inaugurated by Speaker A.N. Shamseer. provided a platform for experts to share insights and innovations in the field.

Distinguished speakers from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat led sessions at an academic workshop.

The conference discussed the impact of the National Programme for Control of Blindness in India, which was launched in 1976 with the goal of reducing blindness to 0.3% by 2020.

A crucial highlight was the discussion on the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey conducted from 2015 to 2019.

The survey revealed an overall prevalence of blindness at 0.36% in India, with Thrissur district boasting the lowest prevalence. Challenges such as cataract, corneal opacity, retinal diseases, and glaucoma were addressed, with emphasis on addressing barriers like cost and awareness for those with cataract blindness.

The survey demonstrated the programme’s impact, showcasing a reduction in blindness prevalence from 0.78% in 2010 to 0.36% in 2019.

The conference also explored the impact of diseases like diabetes mellitus and hypertension on vision.

Early eye examinations for diabetic patients were stressed.

Renowned ophthalmologists, including Dr. Sreeni Edakhlon, Dr. Akash Patel, Dr. V.S. Prakash , Dr. Indu Narayanan, Dr. Anju Chandran, Dr. Gemini Issac, and Dr. V. Harikrishnan led various sessions.

Senior ophthalmologist Dr. V.O. Mohanbabu from Thalassery was honoured on the occasion.