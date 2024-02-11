GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Operations intensify to capture Belur Makhana

Close to 100 front-line forest staff are being engaged in the operation with the assistance of the four trained elephants brought from the Muthanaga elephant kraal

February 11, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The mortal remaions of Ajeesh, the farmer at Chaligaddha who was killed in a wild elephant attack on Saturday , kept at his home .

The mortal remaions of Ajeesh, the farmer at Chaligaddha who was killed in a wild elephant attack on Saturday , kept at his home .

A Rapid Response team of the forest department has intensified steps on Sunday to track Belur Makana, the tuskless wild elephant that killed a farmer at Chaligaddha in Wayanad district on Saturday.

The signals being received from the radio collar attached to the elephant revealed that it is hiding in the Bavali section of forest under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, a forest department source said.

We are trying to track the animal following the radio signals to dart. If it enters into human habitat again it would be captured after tranquilising, the sources said.

Close to 100 front-line forest staff are being engaged in the operation with the assistance of the four trained elephants brought from the Muthanaga elephant kraal. A darting team led by Forest Assistant veterinary surgeon Ajesh Mohandas is also camping in the area.

Forest department officials are in touch with their counterparts in Karnataka to monitor the elephant since it was now located on the Kerala-Karnataka border, the source added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from every walk of life are reaching the home of the farmer, Ajeesh, at Chaligaddha to pay their last respects.

The cremation will be held at St. Alphons church at Padamala at 3 p.m. today.

