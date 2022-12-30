Operations intensified to capture tiger spotted at Vakery in Wayanad

December 30, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest personnel on Friday intensified the search for a tiger which has triggered panic among the residents at Vakery in Wayanad district.

The animal was sighted at Maramala, a hamlet adjacent to the Irulam forest of the Chethalayath forest range under the South Wayanad forest division, on Thursday morning. Later it took refuge in a coffee plantation. The animal is reportedly injured.

Close to 100 forest personnel from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, North and South Wayanad forest divisions and a team of veterinarians have been deployed in the area for the operation.

Wayanad Subcollector R. Sreelakshmi has invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) in wards 8 and 9 of Poothady grama panchayat till the operation is over.

As the efforts of the officials to trace and send the tiger back to the Irulam forest adjacent to the plantation had proven futile, the Chief Wildlife Warden has ordered to capture the animal by setting up a cage or darting tranquilizer shots.

Hiding in bush

Though the animal remained elusive till noon, trackers sighted the animal around 3 p.m., Chethalayath Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad told The Hindu. The team of veterinarians had tried to dart it around 4.30 p.m., but it hid in a bush inside the plantation, Mr. Samad, who is leading the operation, said.

Six surveillance cameras had been installed in the area to monitor its movement and a cage would be set up near the area to capture it, Mr. Samad said. Patrolling in the area had been intensified, he added.