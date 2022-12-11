Operation Yellow: 150 govt. employees among those who wrongly held priority ration cards 

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

2164 illegally-held priority cards shifted to non-priority category 

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 2,164 wrongly held priority ration cards have been confiscated and shifted to non-priority category in an inspection conducted by the Civil Supplies department officials in seven Taluks of Thrissur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those in illegal possession of priority cards included 150 government employees, 48 people with over one acre of land, 905 who owned luxury vehicles and 23 income tax payers.

Notices have been issued to people who were wrongly holding the priority cards and a total fine of ₹2 crore will be levied on them, according to officials. So far, ₹ 1 crore has been collected from them, according to District Supply officer P.R. Jayachandran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The confiscations have been carried out in Thrissur (₹17,13,431), Thalappilly (₹26,69,719), Kunnamkulam (₹6,57,704), Chavakkad (₹21,35,938), Mukundapuram (₹6,62,940), Chalakudy (16,77,535), and Kodungallur (5,35,095).

Operation Yellow is a drive by the Civil Supplies department to trace illegal priority ration card holders. This is aimed at ensuring priority cards for eligible families.

People can share any information about people holding priority cards illegally at 9188527301 and on toll-free number 1967.

Those who surrender such cards at Taluk Supply Offices can be exempted from fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US