Operation Yellow: 150 govt. employees among those who wrongly held priority ration cards 

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

As many as 2,164 wrongly held priority ration cards have been confiscated and shifted to non-priority category in an inspection conducted by the Civil Supplies department officials in seven Taluks of Thrissur district.

Those in illegal possession of priority cards included 150 government employees, 48 people with over one acre of land, 905 who owned luxury vehicles and 23 income tax payers.

Notices have been issued to people who were wrongly holding the priority cards and a total fine of ₹2 crore will be levied on them, according to officials. So far, ₹ 1 crore has been collected from them, according to District Supply officer P.R. Jayachandran.

The confiscations have been carried out in Thrissur (₹17,13,431), Thalappilly (₹26,69,719), Kunnamkulam (₹6,57,704), Chavakkad (₹21,35,938), Mukundapuram (₹6,62,940), Chalakudy (16,77,535), and Kodungallur (5,35,095).

Operation Yellow is a drive by the Civil Supplies department to trace illegal priority ration card holders. This is aimed at ensuring priority cards for eligible families.

People can share any information about people holding priority cards illegally at 9188527301 and on toll-free number 1967.

Those who surrender such cards at Taluk Supply Offices can be exempted from fine.