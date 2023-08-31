HamberMenu
Operation to trace elusive tiger intensified in Wayanad

August 31, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Frontline forest staff of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary engaged in a combing operation in search of the elusive tiger at Eralottu Kunnu near Moolamkavu in Wayanad on Thursday.

Frontline forest staff of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary engaged in a combing operation in search of the elusive tiger at Eralottu Kunnu near Moolamkavu in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) officials on Thursday launched combing operation in Eralottu Kunnu and Eralottu Vayal areas near Moolamkavu in Noolpuzha grama panchayat in search of a tiger on the prowl.

The animal had triggered panic among residents for the past several days after it reportedly killed two domestic animals and over 50 fowls in a poultry farm.

As many as 60 frontline staff members of the sanctuary are part of the operation. Patrol in the area would be intensified, and a public address system would be used to alert people if needed, S. Ranjith Kumar, Assistant Wildlife Warden, WWS, told The Hindu. Four teams, each consisting of five to eight members, were constituted to patrol the area round the clock, he added.

It was suspected that the tiger would be either a wounded animal or an old one that had lost strength, the official said.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting, chaired by I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, urged the government to adopt steps to capture the big cat. Sanctuary officials said they would set up a cage as per instructions from the the Chief Wildlife Warden. Officials said an expert committee constituted for the purpose had submitted its report to the warden after interacting with the public in the area.

The committee decided to convene a Jagratha Samithi in the presence of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Range, to address recurring wild animal attacks in the area.

A review meeting will be held on Saturday, while the Sulthan Bathery police will cooperate with the Forest department for a joint patrol. Besides, five more camera traps will be installed in the area to monitor the movements of the animal.

