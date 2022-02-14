‘Operation Silence’ under way in city
₹3.51 lakh imposed as fine on owners of 131 vehicles
Kozhikode: “Operation Silence” carried out by the Motor Vehicles Department squad in the district on Monday booked the owners of 131 vehicles on the charges of using altered silencers causing huge sound pollution.
A total compounding fee of ₹3.51 lakh was collected from the violators caught during the special drive. Officials said the intensified checking activities would be continued till February 18.
