Operation Shubayathra review meeting held

The first meeting of Operation Shubayathra task force, formed to check illegal recruitment to foreign countries and visa frauds, held here on Wednesday reviewed the complaints it received.

The task force has identified the police station limits (hotspots) where the recruitment complaints are rampant and decided to take necessary steps to check the illegal practices. Along with this, it has been decided to strengthen the campaign against visa fraud through media and to organise special awareness programmes in the hotspots. It has also been decided to organise awareness about the need to register complaints on time and with necessary information.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.