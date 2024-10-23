ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Shubayathra review meeting held

Published - October 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of Operation Shubayathra task force, formed to check illegal recruitment to foreign countries and visa frauds, held here on Wednesday reviewed the complaints it received.

The task force has identified the police station limits (hotspots) where the recruitment complaints are rampant and decided to take necessary steps to check the illegal practices. Along with this, it has been decided to strengthen the campaign against visa fraud through media and to organise special awareness programmes in the hotspots. It has also been decided to organise awareness about the need to register complaints on time and with necessary information. 

