GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation Shubayathra review meeting held

Published - October 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of Operation Shubayathra task force, formed to check illegal recruitment to foreign countries and visa frauds, held here on Wednesday reviewed the complaints it received.

The task force has identified the police station limits (hotspots) where the recruitment complaints are rampant and decided to take necessary steps to check the illegal practices. Along with this, it has been decided to strengthen the campaign against visa fraud through media and to organise special awareness programmes in the hotspots. It has also been decided to organise awareness about the need to register complaints on time and with necessary information. 

Published - October 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.