‘Operation Ranger’ launched in Thrissur

The police have launched ‘Operation Ranger’ to maintain law and order in Thrissur Range, which has been witnessing a series of criminal activities in the recent past.

Thrissur city, Thrissur Rural, Palakkad and Malappuram are the police districts under Thrissur Range. Operation Ranger, launched by the Thrissur Range DIG S. Surendran on October 1 has booked many criminals so far.

“In all 198 people, who were absconders for long and 948 persons in warrant cases have been already been booked under the Operation. Preventive measures have been taken against 165 criminals and Goonda Act has been slapped on 38 people,” Mr. Surendran said.

Under the project, criminals in various police stations have been divided into three categories according to the nature of their crimes. Profiles of the criminals have been prepared and police personnel have been given charge to monitor each of them. Drug peddlers are being monitored with the support of cyber cell under a special system led by the District Police Chief.

“This system was helpful in nabbing those who were behind the murder of petrol pump owner at Kaipamangalam and the attack on taxi driver at Puthukkad, on the very next day of the crime ,” the DIG said.