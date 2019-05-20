Operation Rainbow launched in Kottayam

Operation Rainbow, a monsoon accident prevention initiative launched by the Kottayam district police to ensure safe transportation of school students, took off here on Monday.

Inaugurating the initiative, District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu called for special initiatives to protect the rights of children.

“Any action violating the safety of students should be dealt with the Juvenile Justice Act as in the case of crimes against children. Besides, awareness should be created among the public on the importance of ensuring their safety,” he said.

On the occasion, the Collector released the logo of the initiative. District Police Chief Hari Sankar presided over the meeting. Additional Superintendent of Police A. Nazim briefed about the project.

School buses that passed through various tests including fitness were awarded the Rainbow sticker.

The project envisages reviewing the condition of all school vehicles operating in the district, besides organising awareness programmes on the safety of school students.

The drive will come to a close on June 3.