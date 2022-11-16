Operation Oil: manufacturer to be allowed to launch only one brand of oil

November 16, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tightening the noose around the adulterated coconut oil manufacturers, the State government has decided to allow a manufacturer to launch only one brand of coconut oil. The norm would be strictly enforced in the State with a view to curbing the sale of spurious coconut oil, said Health Minister Veena George here on Wednesday.

Requesting all coconut oil producers to obtain brand registration compulsorily, the Minister said the government would not allow the sale of coconut oil without brand registration. Legal action would be initiated against the coconut oils without brand registration after seizing of the stock. Further, the presence of sulphur in the oil would be checked by the authorities, said Ms. George.

The Food Safety department launched a special drive called ‘Operation Oil’ as part of curbing the sale of adulterated coconut oil in the State. Over 100 centers were inspected in the last two days and notices were issued against the violators of safety norms who were also slapped with fines. Inspections by the Food Safety Department would continue in the coming days, said the Minister.

To ensure safe food, a campaign ‘good food, right of the society’ was implemented by the department. As part of this campaign, inspections were carried out under various names—Operation Shawarma, Operation Matsya, and Operation Jaggery. Since the month of October, 4,905 inspections were conducted in various districts. Around 6,959 kg of stale fish was seized and destroyed by the officials as part of 446 inspections conducted under Operation Matsya.

Similarly, legal action was taken against 177 shops that did not comply with the norms under Operation Shawarma. As many as 651 samples had been collected and sent for lab tests. Notices were issued against 294 institutions and fines were collected. The State also issued guidelines for making shawarma and implemented the Clean Street Food Hub project, said the Minister.