Operation Matsya: 3,645 kg of stale fish destroyed so far

As much as 3,645.88 kg of stale and chemical-laced fish has been seized and destroyed as part of ‘Operation Matysa’ till now.

As many as 108 inspections were conducted across the State on Tuesday, a statement from the office of Minister for Health Veena George said. Seventy-six fish samples were collected and sent to the Food Safety department’s laboratories for analysis. Four notices were issued to violators too during the inspection.

The food safety squad used rapid detection kits to detect the presence of formalin in 23 fish samples. However, the presence of chemicals could not be detected, the Minister said.

Since the drive began, 1,105 samples were collected from 1,950 inspections at check-posts, harbours and fish distribution centres and sent to food safety labs. Of the 613 inspections done using rapid detection kits, presence of chemicals was found in nine samples. Inspections were conducted from fish distribution sites to auction centres.

The food safety officers also created awareness among traders about storing fish in ice made from drinking water in the same ratio as the quantity of fish.