HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation Kaveri: 20 evacuees return home to Kerala

May 03, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty evacuees who had been sent to quarantine in Bengaluru when they arrived from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri were brought back home on Tuesday. Seven evacuees arrived in Thiruvananthapuram during the night, while 10 reached Kochi and three in Kozhikode at night.

With this, 132 evacuees from the war-torn country reached home in Kerala under the mission launched by the Central government, said a release issued by NoRKA Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA), which coordinates the transit evacuation of Keralites.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.