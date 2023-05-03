Operation Kaveri: 20 evacuees return home to Kerala

May 03, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Twenty evacuees who had been sent to quarantine in Bengaluru when they arrived from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri were brought back home on Tuesday. Seven evacuees arrived in Thiruvananthapuram during the night, while 10 reached Kochi and three in Kozhikode at night.

With this, 132 evacuees from the war-torn country reached home in Kerala under the mission launched by the Central government, said a release issued by NoRKA Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA), which coordinates the transit evacuation of Keralites.