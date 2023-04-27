Operation Kaveri: 11 Keralites reach State from Sudan

April 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 11 evacuees were brought to Kerala on Thursday under Operation Kaveri launched by the Central government to evacuate Indians stuck in war-torn Sudan. Six members of the first Indian team who reached Delhi on Wednesday night from Sudan reached Kochi in the morning, while three of a family also reached Thiruvananthapuram airport in the morning.

Besides, the family of Albert Augustine, a native of Kannur who was killed in Sudan – his wife and daughter – was brought to Kochi from Saudi Arabia by another flight. Those who arrived at the Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports were received by representatives of NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA). The returnees were transported to their residences. The travel expenses for the transit evacuation from Delhi to their homes were borne by the State government.

Meanwhile, seven Keralites arrived at the Mumbai airport from Jeddah around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Two of them were scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram by Thursday night itself, while three would be brought to Thiruvananthapuram, two to Kannur and one to the Kannur airport on Friday, said a statement from NoRKA-Roots on Thursday.

All necessary arrangements have been made to bring the people coming from Sudan to their homes, said P. Sreeramakrishnan, NoRKA-Roots vice chairperson. For this, special facilities have been prepared in Delhi and Mumbai, including special help desks at the Delhi and Mumbai airports. Accommodation and food have also been arranged for the passengers, while a special control room has been opened at the Kerala House in Delhi for this purpose.

For help, contact 011-23747079) and the special helpline of NoRKA-Roots at +91-8802012345.