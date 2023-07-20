ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Jaladhara rejuvenates canals in Thiruvananthapuram

July 20, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Images of the Punchakkari-Madhupalam stretch of the Kannukalichal canal before (left) and after the Operation Jaladhara clean-up drive in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Operation Jaladhara spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has given a new lease of life to several streams in the capital city.

Aimed at preventing waterlogging in the city, the project has rejuvenated three main canals in the city and commenced the clean-up of 10 others. The endeavour that involves clearing the silt and wastes that have accumulated in the waterbodies is being undertaken in addition to the pre-monsoon clean-up drive of the Minor Irrigation department.

Portions of the Kannukalichal canal from Kariyam bridge to Punchakkari bridge, and from Punchakkari bridge to Madhupalam bridge, and portions of the Pattom canal at Muttada and Kinavoor wards under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits have been cleaned as part of the ongoing project. The district administration had sanctioned an amount of ₹6.96 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional allocation of ₹26 lakh has been made for cleaning the remaining 10 canals that have been identified as part of the project. These include various stretches of Karumbali canal, Kariyil canal, Panachikkapalam-Kumarichantha and Moonnattumukku portions; Venchavodu portion of Thettiyar canal, and Vetturoad and Kazhakuttam portions.

In addition, the Minor Irrigation department has completed clean-up of the Kalady portion of Nedumangad, Pattom, Kunnukuzhy, Kariyil, Thottumukku Jaladhar, Elavattom and Karipur Kakka canals in view of the monsoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US